Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

The new season of ‘Roseanne’ is right around the corner. The 10 episode season will launch Tuesday, March 27th on ABC.

The 10th season of the hit show that originally premiered in October of 1988 and ended in May 1997 now has an intro!

And the new intro will leave you very nostalgic of the old show.

Here is the new intro for the reboot:

Here is the original 1988 intro for comparison:

The Roseanne reboot will star much of the original cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Saral Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and even Sarah Chalke is returning for the new season.