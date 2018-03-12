Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

‘The Grinch’ reboot is currently in the works from Illuminations Studios, the same people that brought you ‘Despicable Me’, ‘Minions’, and ‘Sing’.

Here is the synopsis of the new movie from the YouTube description, “The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss’ beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.”

Benedict Cumberbatch will voice The Grinch in the new film and is currently the only confirmed actor involved in the project.

‘The Grinch’ will be released in theaters this November 9th of this year!