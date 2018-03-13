Sunset on Lake Ray Hubbard

NBC 5 reports a Dameion Williams saying he saw an alligator about 3 weeks ago while fishing at dusk on Lake Ray Hubbard, and over the weekend, three reported sightings of alligators near the Rowlett Road bridge were made on social media.

Neither the City of Rowlett, the City Of Garland nor Game Wardens have received any such reports. However, Dr. Jonathan Warner, Alligator Program Leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says, “It’s within the species natural distribution in Texas” and “There is definitely verified records going back to the 2000’s even before.”

Warner says the gators may be from the Trinity River Basin and moving as water and air temps increase. He also notes the importance of keeping your distance from and not feeding them, to help avoid them becoming a nuisance. Feeding them keeps them coming back for more.

Just remember, alligator may taste like chicken, and an alligator will definitely eat your chicken. Careful around bank areas.

