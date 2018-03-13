(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Steve Burns aka Steve from Blue’s Clues wants his old job back. And he’s ready and willing to fight WWE superstar John Cena for the title of host.

Nickelodeon is currently looking to reboot the hit series Blue’s Clues. While Steve Burns is still in the running to reprise his hosting gig, there are talks that the future host could be a woman or even wrestler John Cena.

Ok, so the John Cena thing is probably a joke, but that doesn’t mean Steve Burns isn’t willing to fight for the job. TMZ posted a recent video of Burns “calling out” Cena, saying the two should wrestle for the job. You can see that video HERE.