By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:Blue's Clues, Fight, former host, Host, John Cena, Match, Steve Burns, wrestle
(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Steve Burns aka Steve from Blue’s Clues wants his old job back. And he’s ready and willing to fight WWE superstar John Cena for the title of host.

Nickelodeon is currently looking to reboot the hit series Blue’s Clues. While Steve Burns is still in the running to reprise his hosting gig, there are talks that the future host could be a woman or even wrestler John Cena.

Ok, so the John Cena thing is probably a joke, but that doesn’t mean Steve Burns isn’t willing to fight for the job. TMZ posted a recent video  of Burns “calling out” Cena, saying the two should wrestle for the job. You can see that video HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live