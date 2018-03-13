The reboot of American Idol is already off to a rocky start.

Last night was the season premiere of American Idol on ABC. Ryan Seacrest is back as host. We have three new judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Despite those big names in the music biz, last night’s ratings were the lowest in history. Ouch!

Since no one watched, here’s what you missed…Katy Perry fell down and flashed the guys!

One contestant tried to get all the judges involved in her performance, getting the judges to get up out of their chairs and dance with her. While getting down, Katy literally fell down. Of course she was wearing high heels and a super tight dress. While she was rolling around on the ground, she also managed to flash her crotch at both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Lionel was at least kind enough to try and cover her up. However, the crotch shot seemed to scar Luke Bryan.