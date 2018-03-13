By David Rancken
Filed Under:American Idol, harper grace, Hollywood, McKinney Texas, Singer

Congrats to our own Harper Grace from McKinney, Texas!!! She’s going to Hollywood!

In case you missed it, Harper was featured on American Idol on Sunday night. Just a young girl and her guitar managed to win over all three judges!

Now you may remember, Harper’s epic fail when she was 11-years-old. She went viral after she had a hard time singing the National Anthem at an FC Dallas game.

Well, long story short, Harper got her redemption!!! We wish her all the best on American Idol. And you can bet we’ll all be watching!

Oh yeah, we had her on the show a couple of weeks ago too!

