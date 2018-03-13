Tired of hearing “opposites attract”?

Independent reports Psychologist Matthew D. Johnson says… it’s not true.

Johnson says people are actually attracted to others similar to them.

Since the 1950’s, over 240 studies have been done on the subject and Johnson says the combined results reveal an “irrefutable association between being similar to and being interested in the other person. In other words, there is clear and convincing evidence that birds of a feather flock together.”

Do you feel opposites attract?