1/13/2018 - Charlie Heaton attending the GQ Party Best Dressed Man 2018 held during Milan Mens Fashion Week in Italy (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last October, Stranger Things star and U.K. resident Charlie Heaton was detained at LAX airport after a law enforcement source told ET that Heaton possessed small traces of cocaine. That situation kept Heaton from attending the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

Heaton tells Flaunt, “It was hard. Everything happened so fast, and I hadn’t come to terms with the fact that I was famous. When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life…you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion.”

Once the story made headlines, the media descended on his and his parent’s home which Charlie says was very “hard” and “upsetting” for them. “At the end of the day I just wanted to go back. I want to work and continue to work—that’s all I’ve ever done.”

Fortunately, Charlie was not convicted and says “It’s all sorted now.” Charlie continued, “We go back in April so I plan to go back to America next month, and yes, I can go back.”

As far as work is concerned, Charlie has much more ahead, including the movie Marrowbone, and a role in Marvel’s The New Mutants, the next installment of X-Men.

