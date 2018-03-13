(Photo by Walker/ABACAUSA.COM/TNS/Sipa USA)

The last thing we all thought Texas would be involved in…Donald Trump’s alleged porn star mistress and her nondisclosure agreement.

Texas notary Erica Jackson could be looking at a possible investigation after failing to sign off and date on a nondisclosure document. Now, it’s not just any ole document, it’s the one belonging to Stormy Daniels who allegedly slept with the President of the United States during his marriage to Melania.

The document was stamped by Jackson, which implies intent to notarize. However, in Texas, you must stamp, sign, and date the documents.

So what does this mean? Does this make the document null and void? Honestly, we don’t know. There’s no clear answer. All we know is that Jackson was sent a letter stating…

“Attaching your seal to a document without a notarial certificate constitutes good cause for the secretary of state to take action against your notary commission.“

As for Jackson, she doesn’t “remember the specific agreement.”