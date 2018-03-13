(Photo Credit: Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is once again offering a huge prize for a seemingly impossible challenge.

If any employee predicts a 100% perfect bracket in this year’s Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, billionaire Warren Buffett has promised them $1 million a year EVERY years for the rest of their life. It’s a pretty safe bet for Buffett to make, however. In the 21 year history of the ESPN bracket challenge, there have been exactly ZERO perfect brackets. In fact, the odds of achieving a perfect bracket are somewhere between one in nine quintillion to about one in two billion.

Buffett has even made it “easier” for his staff. All they really have to do is correctly predict all the teams appearing in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament. Still, odds are he won’t be dolling out that seven-figure prize any time soon. The odds of correctly picking the Sweet 16 are one in two billion.

Buffett, however, has also extended a more realistic challenge. To the employee whose bracket survives the longest, Buffet will award them $100,000.

