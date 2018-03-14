(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia)

Hahahahaha! Chris Pine has a puppet doppelganger!

Last week, A Wrinkle In Time hit theaters all over the United States. It stars Oprah, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, and Chris Pine. Being a Disney movie and based on a book, it’s getting pretty good reviews.

However, some think Chris Pine looks like another character we’ve seen in a movie. And it’s NOT human! In fact, it’s a puppet…Gary from Team America!

Hahahahahahahahaha! OMG! They look exactly the same! The eyes! The hair! The eyebrows! Even the facial scruff looks like Chris Pine! And they might be wearing the same outfit!

Thanks to Reddit user GallowBoob for pointing this out! We completely agree that they are twinning!