(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

For some, Spring Break means vacation. For others, it’s a time to help those in need.

The teens at Shady Oaks Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas basically gave up their vacation time to help rebuild the city of Rockport this week.

It’s been months since the hurricane hit and sadly, they city is still in need of help. Some of the teen volunteers were shocked by the amount of destruction and decided their Spring Break would be better spent helping Rockport with rebuilding and clean up.

The church will also host a volunteer reception center which will provide a place to sleep and food for others who would like to help out for the week.