By Rebekah Black
Filed Under:30th Anniversary, larry shaw, march 14th, Math, national pi day, Pie, Receipt, Tip

Today, Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of Pi Day! It’s a special celebration of math! In case you’re wondering why March 14th, well, mathematically π = 3.14………..you get the idea.

It all started back in 1988 when physicist Larry Shaw first recognized Pi as a mathematical constant.

Fans if Pi day usually celebrate with a piece of pie. Google celebrates today with a special Google Doodle.

And then there’s this guy or gal who tipped with Pi!

You know this guy was so excited when he realized what tip would get him to an even 30

Well played restaurant patron. Well played.

 

