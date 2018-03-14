Today, Wednesday, March 14th, 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of Pi Day! It’s a special celebration of math! In case you’re wondering why March 14th, well, mathematically π = 3.14………..you get the idea.

It all started back in 1988 when physicist Larry Shaw first recognized Pi as a mathematical constant.

Fans if Pi day usually celebrate with a piece of pie. Google celebrates today with a special Google Doodle.

And then there’s this guy or gal who tipped with Pi!

Well played restaurant patron. Well played.