Katy Perry Falls, Flashes Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan On Premiere Of American IdolThe reboot of American Idol is already off to a rocky start.

10 Movie Scenes Where The Stars Actually Did The DeedApparently this happens all the time...

Alligators In Lake Ray Hubbard!?Dameion Williams saying he saw an alligator about 3 weeks ago while fishing at dusk on Lake Ray Hubbard, and over the weekend...

McKinney's Own Harper Grace Is Going To Hollywood!!!Congrats to our own Harper Grace from McKinney, Texas!!! She's going to Hollywood!

Teen Steals Parents' Credit Card, Rents House For Party, Causes $20,000 In DamageA family is on the hook for $20,000 in damages, after a couples 14-year-old stole their credit card, rented a house for a party, and completely tore the place apart.

Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Covered by 10-Year-Old Junior Rocker: WatchMr. Coolo shared a passionate rendition of Guns N' Roses 1988 hit.

Texas Notary Under Investigation After Failure To Sign Stormy Daniels' Nondisclosure AgreementThe last thing we all thought Texas would be involved in...Donald Trump's alleged porn star mistress and her nondisclosure agreement.

Warren Buffett Still Lives in the Same House He Bought 60 Years AgoThe billionaire still lives a modest life.

Rodney Dangerfield's Wife Keeps Bottle Of Late Comic's Sweat In The FridgeRodney Dangerfield apparently liked to compare himself to Elvis Presley.

