I didn’t get a chance to watch this until after I got off the air yesterday, but it’s a reminder of why I love New York.

We Texans love to needle our Yankee neighbors, and they give it to us right back – but whenever something tough happens, New Yorkers are always right there, setting a standard.

So if you haven’t seen the salute New York City firefighters gave their young Dallas brother who died in this week’s East River helicopter crash, you owe it to yourself. It’s a terribly sad moment, but it’ll make you proud.