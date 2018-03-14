One of the greatest minds in the world is no longer with us. Sadly, physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76-years-old.
The University of Cambridge in England confirmed the news. Hawking passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in Cambridge. Professor Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, said in a statement…
“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world. His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”
Of course, NASA and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson were the first to pay tribute to the black hole guru.
He will be missed, but his work, his studies will live on forever.