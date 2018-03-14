(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

One of the greatest minds in the world is no longer with us. Sadly, physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76-years-old.

The University of Cambridge in England confirmed the news. Hawking passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in Cambridge. Professor Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge, said in a statement…

“Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world. His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed.”

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – Professor Stephen Hawking

"Look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – Professor Stephen Hawking

1942-2018

Of course, NASA and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson were the first to pay tribute to the black hole guru.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018.

He will be missed, but his work, his studies will live on forever.