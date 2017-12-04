Holiday Wonder at Fair Park Giveaway

It’s beginning to look festive at Fair Park!

Register below to win 4 tickets to experience Holiday Wonder taking place around the historic lagoon at Fair Park taking place now through January 7th.

Celebrate a season of light and magic with Holiday Wonder Dallas.

The outdoor, walk-through winter wonderland is created with holiday-themed Chinese lanterns, interactive attractions, and performances to entertain and delight guests. Marvel at lanterns that bring to life holiday favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, an enchanting snowflake corridor, playful polar bears and penguins, and more! Experience the thrill of sledding down Santa’s Arctic Slide, throwing real snowballs, and enjoy world-class acrobatics!

Make Holiday Wonder your plan for holiday get-togethers this season. Get all the info and your tickets now here