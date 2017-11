98.7 KLUV wants to see your best Christmas decorations. Why? Because you could win a $500 gift certificate to Jackson’s Home & Garden! So “Deck the Halls” at your home, submit a picture below, and give your shot at $500 to Jackson’s Home & Garden.

The contest runs through Sunday, December 17th! From Jackson’s Home & Garden, and 98.7 KLUV, The Christmas Station!