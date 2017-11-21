The Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament

kluv christmas ornament social The Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament

 

98.7 KLUV The Christmas Station is proud to announce the Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament!

Join 98.7 KLUV out and about in the DFW area to get your very own Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament for your tree!

Here is where you can get one:

11/24 @ Cowboys Christmas at The Star in Frisco 4-7p
           9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034

11/26 @ Holiday Warehouse in Plano 12-2p
           2819 W 15th St, Plano TX 75075

11/30 @ Deerfield in Plano 6:30-8:30p
           Deerfield, Plano, TX 75024

11/30 @ City of Westlake Christmas Tree Lighting 6-8p
          1301 Solana Boulevard – The Plaza, Westlake, TX 76262

12/1 @ Sam’s in Fort Worth 12-2p
          4400 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132

12/1  @ Allen Christmas Tree Lighting 6-8p
          301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013

12/2 @ 3rd Annual Tamale Fest & Christmas Market @ Dallas Farmers Market
          920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201

12/3 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @Colony 12-2p
         5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

12/5 @ White Christmas DSM @ Music Hall at Fair Park 5:30-7:30p
         909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210

12/7 @ District 30 Craft Kitchen and Bar 5-7p
         3211 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

12/9 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @The Colony 1-3p
          5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

12/16 @ Starlight Symphony Forth Worth 4-6p
           2872 Crockett St. Fort Worth, TX, 76107

12/16 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @The Colony 1-3p
           5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Make sure to bookmark this page and check back we will be updating with new locations throughout the Christmas Season

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live