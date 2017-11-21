98.7 KLUV The Christmas Station is proud to announce the Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament!

Join 98.7 KLUV out and about in the DFW area to get your very own Limited Edition 2017 KLUV Christmas Ornament for your tree!

Here is where you can get one:

11/24 @ Cowboys Christmas at The Star in Frisco 4-7p

9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034 11/26 @ Holiday Warehouse in Plano 12-2p

2819 W 15th St, Plano TX 75075 11/30 @ Deerfield in Plano 6:30-8:30p

Deerfield, Plano, TX 75024 11/30 @ City of Westlake Christmas Tree Lighting 6-8p

1301 Solana Boulevard – The Plaza, Westlake, TX 76262 12/1 @ Sam’s in Fort Worth 12-2p

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 12/1 @ Allen Christmas Tree Lighting 6-8p

301 Century Parkway Allen, TX 75013 12/2 @ 3rd Annual Tamale Fest & Christmas Market @ Dallas Farmers Market

920 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201 12/3 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @Colony 12-2p

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056 12/5 @ White Christmas DSM @ Music Hall at Fair Park 5:30-7:30p

909 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210 12/7 @ District 30 Craft Kitchen and Bar 5-7p

3211 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75219 12/9 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @The Colony 1-3p

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056 12/16 @ Starlight Symphony Forth Worth 4-6p

2872 Crockett St. Fort Worth, TX, 76107 12/16 @ Nebraska Furniture Mart @The Colony 1-3p

5600 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, TX 75056

Make sure to bookmark this page and check back we will be updating with new locations throughout the Christmas Season