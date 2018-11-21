1 in 4 North Texas Kids Goes Hungry; Here Are 4 Ways to Help

The North Texas Food Bank is a hunger relief organization that works to feed our 800,000 hungry neighbors.

Almost 300,000 of them are kids!

The food bank relies on the support of a caring community to do its important work - each day providing access to 190,000 meals.

Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice. (Listen to the complete interview in the audio below)

Donate food : thinks healthy foods you'd want to eat. Canned tuna, peanut butter, low sodium canned goods and staples such as beans.

: thinks healthy foods you'd want to eat. Canned tuna, peanut butter, low sodium canned goods and staples such as beans. Donate funds : when you donate a $1 you provide access to 3 healthy meals.

: when you donate a $1 you provide access to 3 healthy meals. Donate time : volunteering is FUN and you'll learn so much.

: volunteering is FUN and you'll learn so much. Donate your voice: be an advocate for the issue of hunger.

The new NTFB facility in Plano helps us do just that- at 230,000 square feet, the Perot Family Campus is centrally located to the 13-counties that the NTFB serves.

Also, on December 2 you and your sweetie can contribute by participating in KISS HUNGER GOODBYE - the attempt for most couples kissing under the mistletoe - a Guinness Book World Record! $25 benefits the food bank. Visit ntfb.org/mistletoe for more details.

And when you see A Christmas Carol at the Dallas Theater Center, Nov 21-December 30th- Scrooge takes a collection for the NTFB after every show and the production is just beautiful.