1 in 4 North Texas Kids Goes Hungry; Here Are 4 Ways to Help
The North Texas Food Bank is a hunger relief organization that works to feed our 800,000 hungry neighbors.
Almost 300,000 of them are kids!
The food bank relies on the support of a caring community to do its important work - each day providing access to 190,000 meals.
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice. (Listen to the complete interview in the audio below)
- Donate food: thinks healthy foods you'd want to eat. Canned tuna, peanut butter, low sodium canned goods and staples such as beans.
- Donate funds: when you donate a $1 you provide access to 3 healthy meals.
- Donate time: volunteering is FUN and you'll learn so much.
- Donate your voice: be an advocate for the issue of hunger.
The new NTFB facility in Plano helps us do just that- at 230,000 square feet, the Perot Family Campus is centrally located to the 13-counties that the NTFB serves.
Also, on December 2 you and your sweetie can contribute by participating in KISS HUNGER GOODBYE - the attempt for most couples kissing under the mistletoe - a Guinness Book World Record! $25 benefits the food bank. Visit ntfb.org/mistletoe for more details.
And when you see A Christmas Carol at the Dallas Theater Center, Nov 21-December 30th- Scrooge takes a collection for the NTFB after every show and the production is just beautiful.