25 Household Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

We LOVE Lifehacks! Anything to make our lives easier, right?

Today, for your viewing pleasure, we've got 25 Household Hacks that will wish you knew about yesterday. For example, you don’t have to waste that unpopped popcorn in the bottom of the bag. Instead, take those leftover kernels and pop them with a flat iron. Some other hacks...

Cutting into really cold butter? Just put it in a cheese grater. Need a fast way to cut lettuce? Use a pizza cutter!