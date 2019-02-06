27-Year-Old Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him Without His Consent

There is a movement in the world called antinatalism.

If you've never heard of it, don't worry, you're probably not alone, but essentially it's the belief that you have the right to decide whether to be born or not. Obviously, it's hard to determine your right to be born when you don't even exist, but antinatalism is a real thing, and a couple has a very real problem with it.

27-year-old Raphael Samuel is a firm believer in antinatalism. So much so, he is taking his parents to court, for giving birth to him without his consent.

We cannot make something like this up.

Samuel belongs to a group known as the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement (VHEM). VHEM believes children should not be brought into the world, or least, they should have the right to decided whether they want to be born or not. They believe being born is unfair to children, and imposing common childhood hardships like "pooping yourself, struggling to fit in at school, and trying to make friends" is wrong without consent. Also, VHEM believes more children put more of a strain on Earth's already depleting resources.

Now, there are some that believe that this is just a gigantic ruse and Samuel is pulling an amazing prank on us all. We pray for his poor parents that's the case!

Via Joyscribe