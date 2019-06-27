33% Of Women Will Go On Dates Just For The Free Food

June 27, 2019

They’re known as “foodie calls.”

A new survey has found that women will go on dates with men they’re not particularly interested in just so they can score a nice, free meal.  Researchers at Azusa Pacific University and U.C. Merced found that “23 to 33%” of women engage in these “foodie calls.”  One woman said, “I don’t know if I could ever say I used a guy for that but there are perks to the dating life.”

Researchers also found through this study that people who were likely to participate in foodie calls were also likely to have negative personality traits, such as narcissism, and were more likely to engage in deceitful behavior.

Via CBS Philly

Tags: 
date
Foodie Call
food
Free Meal
Relationship
Eating

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes