Do you feel you are underpaid for the work you do?

A new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half says 46% of employees polled nationwide feel they are not fairly compensated at their jobs. North Texas actually had one of the lowest rates of disappointment with wages. Robert Half Regional Vice-President Nicole Sims said, "Thirty-seven percent of the workers in Dallas feel that they are underpaid, which is actually fairly low. So, most of the workers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area feel as if they are paid fairly."

Among the cities with the fewest professionals who report being underpaid, only Miami had a lower rate at 33%.

On the other end of the scale, San Diego (62%) has the most workers who believe they are underpaid. Austin (54%) is next, followed by Houston (53%) and Nashville (53%).

Sims said they also looked at age brackets and gender, "The 55-and-older are most likely to feel that they are paid fairly. Women are more likely to feel they are underpaid."

Other stats that stand out:

--44% of workers 18-34 believe they are compensated fairly, while 51% between 35-54 are satisfied

--Only 44% of men feel underpaid, compared to 49% of women

--Respondents with a bachelor's degree or higher, and those earning more than $100,000 per year were most likely to say they are paid fairly

Overall, 49% of employees polled by Robert Half believe they are compensated fairly. More than 2,800 workers in 28 U.S. markets were surveyed for the study.