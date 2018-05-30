6th Grade Teacher Asked To Be Invited To Harvard Graduation, 21 Years Later That Bright Student Makes It Reality

Teachers really do play a vital role in your children's future.

Take Arizona 6th grade teacher Mrs. Judith Toensing who predicted and encouraged her sixth grade student back in 1997 to graduate from Harvard by simply writing on her report card:

"It has been a joy to have you in class. Keep up the good work! Invite me to your Harvard graduation."

Fast forward 21 years later and that bright student she wrote that to, Christin Gilmer has shown up back in her classroom to do just that, invite Mrs. Toensing to her Harvard graduation. Gilmer now a doctor of public health.

The internet has loved this magnificent story!

Via CNN