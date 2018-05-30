8 Year Old Boy Goes Viral After Helping Elderly Lady Up The Stairs

This is proof it is never too early to start teaching your kids about kindness and compassion.

8 year old Maurice Adams from Georgia has gone viral online after he was caught on camera helping an older woman and her walker go up the stairs.

Story goes he was driving around with his mom when he told her to stop the car so he could help a struggling lady. No one had a clue a stranger by the name of Riley Duncan was recording the whole thing!

Duncan later tracked down Maurice's mom on Facebook and has plans to meet up with them so he can reward the little boy with $100 for that selfless act of kindness!