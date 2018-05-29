92-Year-Old Veteran Finally Graduates High School 74 Years After Dropping Out To Serve In WWII

Robert Lockard was supposed to graduate from Circleville High School in 1944.

74 years ago, however, Lockard decided to drop out of high school to enlist in the military and join the fight in World War II. He fought all across central Europe, Northern France, and even Normandy on D-Day. The day he came home from fighting, Lockard recalled, "If it hadn't been raining and a sloppy mess, I think I would've kissed the ground I was so homesick."

This past Sunday, the community wanted to honor Lockard, and thank him for his service. So donning a cap and gown, Lockard walked across the stage as a graduate of Circleville High School, Class of 2018.

Lockard said of the moment, "It means everything to me. Everything. All these years man, I thought about this."

