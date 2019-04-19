96-Year-Old Grandma Busts A Move At Her Great-Nephews Wedding

Weddings are always fun, the whole family gets together for the first time in forever, there’s typically good food and memories are made on the dance floor.

One grandma wanted to show the family that she’s still got it at age 96. While at her great-nephews' wedding last month, Shirley Goodman let loose on the dance floor. It didn’t take her very long to rack up millions of views on Facebook.

Shirley’s grandson Todd Goodman posted a video of her doing the Tush Push line dance on his Facebook page with the sweet caption, “There is nothing in my life that I’m more proud of than the fact that this amazing 96-years young dancing machine is my Nana. She is my inspiration, my motivation, my spirit, and soul.”

Check out the viral video below.



Via: FOX 19 Now