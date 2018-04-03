Active Shooter Reported At YouTube HQ

Update 4:36 pm:

Police have confirmed that the shooter, identified as female, is dead from a gunshot wound. At this time, it is still unclear whether the shooter took her own life.

There is still no word on how many people were injured in the shooting, but several local hospitals have reported taking in patients. So far, no fatalities have been reported by authorities, though several people have reported injuries, including one employee who claims to have seen one woman shot multiple times within the campus' main courtyard.

Law enforcement reports that the scene is still active at this time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Police responded on Tuesday afternoon to what several have claimed to be an active shooter. We first heard reports of the shooter from the Twitter accounts of YouTube employees working at the headquarters.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Since then more images from the campus have been posted on social media. One shows a group of employees walking out a building with their hands in the air, escorted by SWAT teams.

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Some have also reported seeing a police negotiator though we've had no conformation. There are ambulances on scene, but no casualties have been reported. Police have advised people to stay out of the area.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Via NY Post