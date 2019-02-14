Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Actor Richard Gere Welcomes New Born Son At Age 69

February 14, 2019
Bet you can’t wait to be retired and possibly a grandparent at age 69? Doesn’t look like that’s happening for Richard Gere. The actor could probably retire if he wanted too, but not with a newborn baby on his hands. 

The 69-year-old actor recently re-married last April, now he and wife Alejandra Silva, 35, have a newborn son. A rep for Gere confirmed to People Magazine that the happy couple welcomed a baby boy last week in New York City. Details on the date and name have yet to be released. 

The couple has been together since 2014. Back in September, Silva posted a picture on Instagram confirming that she was expecting. 

¡Soy muy feliz! ❤️ ... I’m so happy! #happygirl

A post shared by Alejandra Gere (@alejandragere) on

Though the two do have children from previous relationships; this is their first child together. Gere’s first son with ex-wife Carey Lowell is in now 19-years-old. 

Can you imagine being a parent when you're pushing 70-years-old? 

