(L-R) Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Aerosmith to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By: Anthony Capobianco

February 8, 2019

On Valentine's Day, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will show its love for Aerosmith by honoring them with an official star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Related: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Opens Facility For Abused and Neglected Girls

Aerosmith will be the 2,657th star to land on the Walk of Fame and will fall under the "recording" category.

The official ceremony will take place on February 14th at 11:30AM PST at 6752 Hollywood Blvd in front of the Musician's Institute. The event will also be live-streamed through the Walk of Fame's website.

Tags: 
Icons
Aerosmith

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes