Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Opens Facility For Abused and Neglected Girls

(via WAAF) Aerosmith's Steven Tyler has long been a supporter of girls that have faced abuse and neglect. In parnership with his program Janie's Fund and Youth Villages, Tyler appeared in Bartlett, TN for the official scarf-cutting ceremony marking the opening of Janie's House.

Newly renovated, the house is located on the 82-acre Youth Villages campus and will be home to 14 girls at any time with 24-hour support, and would house up to 26 to 30 girls each year.

According to a report by WREG news, Tyler donated nearly half-a-million dollars to Youth Villages through Janie's Fund and even designed the building's artwork.