After Flunking Out The First Time, Texas Student Surprises Parents With A Diploma

Hanss Mujica found out the hard way college is much tougher that high school. Never an especially good student, Hanss found himself suspended almost immediately - breaking his parents' heart. Seeing the looks on their faces, he vowed never to disappoint them again - and took a job at scaffolding company to cover the financial aid he lost upon his suspension.

Secretly, he returned to school two years ago - and this week, the Mission, Texas man had a different surprise.

Arranging what his parents thought was a family photo shoot, Hanss showed up in his cap and gown - with a sign that read "They have no idea I just graduated". The video of what happened next is just what you need today.