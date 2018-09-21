Yandy Apologizes & Pulls Sexy Handmaid's Tale Halloween Costumes

Every year, Yandy.com creates a sexy Halloween costume relevant to to pop culture. They've got everything from sexy Big Bird to sexy Fake New costumes.

This year though, they might have gone too far.

The online company is facing some backlash after unveiling their sexy Handmaid's Tale costume. EEEEEEKKKKKKKK! In case you haven't seen the Handmaid's Tale or read the book, this costume is based on a sex slave.

After numerous complaints, Yandy has apologized. Recognizing that the costume is more oppressive to women than sexy, they also pulled the costume from their site.