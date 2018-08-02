Toto Covers Weezer's "Hash Pipe"

Back in May, after a plea from a fan, Weezer did a cover of Toto's "Africa." Almost immediately, the song hit #1 on the charts. Needless to say, people are loving the newer version of the song, even Toto. So much so, that Toto has now returned the favor.

That's right, Toto, during their recent concert in Vancouver, did a cover of Weezer's "Hash Pipe." While it may seem like an odd choice, the band did boast "we were young once."

As for the sound, we think they nailed it! See for yourself...