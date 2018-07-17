Non-Texans Believe All Texans Know This One Trick...Finishing The Lyrics To "Deep In The Heart Of Texas"

Finish this lyric..."The stars at night, are big and bright..." Did you clap four times, then sing "Deep in the heart of Texas"?

Yep, all Texans do it. Why? Apparently, we've been trained, brainwashed, or programed to sing the rest of this song without hesitation. So much so, non-Texans think this is some sort of trick we do on command like dang ape!

No joke, in the last 24 hours, a text message and what looks like a Facebook post have gone viral because we Texans just can't help ourselves when it comes to one of the greatest songs in the great state.

And just in case you needed confirmation...

Ok, so we can do this one really awesome trick. Really though, it's more of a superpower right?