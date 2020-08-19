Snake Appears Inside Man's Toilet In Terrifying Viral Video

As if we needed to add more terrifying things to 2020... we now have snakes appearing in toilets.

This is what nightmares are made of. A man in west Texas recorded his experience of finding a snake slithering out of his bathroom toilet and it's gone viral.

The video was first shared on Twitter by a friend, meteorologist in WWL, Payton Malone.

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. ------ pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

The 30-second video that has garnered now more than 2.3 million views shows the man trying to coax the horrifying creature with a golf club.

Though it is unclear what kind of snake species it was, The New York Post says the man later revealed the snake was harmless and he had managed to release it outside on his own without any incident.

“Whoa hold on toilet snakes aren’t on the 2020 schedule until October,” said one Twitter-user.

"August was fire tornado month, September is machine gun potatoes. The toilet snakes are early!”