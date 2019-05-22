And The Winner Of The Voice Is...

The odds favored North Texas in the finals of The Voice last night. Actually we had two of the top 4 finalists! Andrew Sevener is from Alvarado and Maelyn Jarmon grew up in Frisco.

So if you're wondering who won...well, it's Maelyn!!!

She’s the only member of the final four that didn’t come from Blake Shelton’s team. Maelyn picked John legend as her coach at the start of the season, after all 4 coaches turned their chairs during her audition.

This is a big win for John too since it's he very first season ever! Of course his wife, Chrissy Teigen was pretty excited too. Unfortunately, she tweeted out the results and got a lot of backlash. She did own up to her mistake and tweeted an apology.