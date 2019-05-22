john_Legend_Kelly_clarkson

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

And The Winner Of The Voice Is...

May 22, 2019

The odds favored North Texas in the finals of The Voice last night. Actually we had two of the top 4 finalists! Andrew Sevener is from Alvarado and Maelyn Jarmon grew up in Frisco.

So if you're wondering who won...well, it's Maelyn!!!

She’s the only member of the final four that didn’t come from Blake Shelton’s team. Maelyn picked John legend as her coach at the start of the season, after all 4 coaches turned their chairs during her audition.

This is a big win for John too since it's he very first season ever! Of course his wife, Chrissy Teigen was pretty excited too. Unfortunately, she tweeted out the results and got a lot of backlash. She did own up to her mistake and tweeted an apology. 

 

Tags: 
The Voice
Winner
John Legend
Kelly Clarkson
Blake Shelton
carson daly
Adam Levine
Texas

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes