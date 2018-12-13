Apple To Build New $1 Billion Campus In Texas, Create 20,000 More Jobs

Apple is all in on Austin.

The computer mega giant already has an existing facility in the state capital that employs about 6,200 employees. It's Apple's largest facility outside if its own headquarters in Cupertino, California. However, the company has just announced its intention to build another facility, which will be less than a mile from the current one, but a facility that will instantly make Apple the city's largest employer.

Apple just announced plans for a sprawling campus spread across 133 acres, with a workforce to begin at 5,000, with the capacity to add at least 10,000 more. All in all, Apple is aiming to create as much as 20,000 new jobs by 2023. And Austin is only the beginning. Apple also has plans to build new offices in Seattle, San Diego, and Culver City over the next three years, each home to at least 1,000 employees.

Apple will also invest $10 billion in US data centers over the next five years, planning on spending $4.5 billion for the next two years, each. The company says they are currently on pace to meet their current US job targets, after creating 6,000 more in 2018. Apple has 90,000 employees spread across the United States

Via CNN