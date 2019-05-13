Arya Is The #1 Baby Name Of 2018-2019

Americans are consistent, that’s for sure. They tend to look to the hot TV shows of the day in order to find names for their babies...names they’ll have to carry with them the rest of their lives.

The Social Security Administration is out with a list of the most popular baby names so far this year. Any guesses as to where the most popular names come from? We'll give you a hint, it's the last season for this HBO series.

Yep, it's Game of Thrones. Here's the most popular ones from the cast...

Arya 2545

Tyrion 58

Brienne 33

Jorah 30

Sansa 29

Catelyn 21

Ellaria 17

Oberyn 15

Theon 14

Gregor 11

Sandor 10

Khal 9

Daenarys 8

Bran 8

Beric 8

Bronn 7

Samwell 7

Myrcella 6

Imagine your child explaining how he or she got the name Oberyn or Daenarys in 20 years.