Arya Is The #1 Baby Name Of 2018-2019
May 13, 2019
Americans are consistent, that’s for sure. They tend to look to the hot TV shows of the day in order to find names for their babies...names they’ll have to carry with them the rest of their lives.
The Social Security Administration is out with a list of the most popular baby names so far this year. Any guesses as to where the most popular names come from? We'll give you a hint, it's the last season for this HBO series.
Yep, it's Game of Thrones. Here's the most popular ones from the cast...
- Arya 2545
- Tyrion 58
- Brienne 33
- Jorah 30
- Sansa 29
- Catelyn 21
- Ellaria 17
- Oberyn 15
- Theon 14
- Gregor 11
- Sandor 10
- Khal 9
- Daenarys 8
- Bran 8
- Beric 8
- Bronn 7
- Samwell 7
- Myrcella 6
Imagine your child explaining how he or she got the name Oberyn or Daenarys in 20 years.