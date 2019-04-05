Avicii's Posthumous Album 'Tim' Expected to Include Coldplay's Chris Martin

The late EDM star had been working on music at the time of his death

April 5, 2019

A posthumous Avicii album entitled Tim is set for release in June.

The EDM star’s family and collaborators announced that he was working on an album at the time of his death. According to his team, the songs were “75 to 80 percent done.” Now, producers are piecing together notes and messages from the late musician to complete the songs.

The album will feature longtime Avicii collaborators including Coldplay’s Chris Martin who sang on a track called “Heaven.” The album is named after the DJ and producer’s birth name, Tim Bergling. He died at the age of 28 from an apparent suicide.

Coldplay

