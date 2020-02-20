Melissa Villasenor Is Coming To Addison Improv This Weekend

Billy Kidd interviews comedian Melissa Villasenor ahead of her show at the Addison Improv this weekend!

Melissa appears on Saturday Night Live.

Here's everything she discusses with Billy Kidd in the podcast interview below:

-Her favorite impressions and how she got started doing them

-How celebrities react to her impressions of them

-If she ever gets nervous singing on live TV

-Some of her favorite SNL skits

-Does she ever get start struck by celebrities she meets on SNL

-Her voice work on Adventure Time

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW HERE: