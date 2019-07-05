(Photo by Adam Orchon/Sipa USA)

Bank Of Canada Asks "Star Trek" Fans To Stop Drawing Spock On Their $5 Bills

July 5, 2019
Star Trek fans in Canada are having a little too much fun with their $5 bills.

The bill features a portrait of Canada’s seventh prime minister, Sir Wilfrid Laurier.  Star Trek fans have taken to drawing pointy ears and a Vulcan haircut on the bill, transforming Sir Laurier into Lieutenant Spock.

Unfortunately, the Bank of Canada doesn’t find these changes too amusing.  They’ve asked citizens to stop “spocking” the bills, because even though it’s not illegal, they “may interfere with the security features and reduces its lifespan.  Markings on a note may also prevent it from being accepted in a transaction.”

We say keep it up, Trekkies! Live long and prosper!

Via Dangerous Minds

