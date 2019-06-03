(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Basketball Superfan Barack Obama Attends NBA Finals Game 2

June 3, 2019
Categories: 
Features
Jenny Q
Shows

Only one person had more bodyguards than Steph Curry last night.

The 44th President of the United States was on-hand in a black leather jacket to cheer the… Warriors? Raptors? Well, just the game in general. 

Former President Obama received an ovation, for which he reluctantly stood, as his face came on the big screen. 

He looks well-rested since leaving office.

 

Tags: 
Jenny Q
Barack Obama
NBA Finals
Pictures

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes