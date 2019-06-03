Basketball Superfan Barack Obama Attends NBA Finals Game 2
June 3, 2019
Only one person had more bodyguards than Steph Curry last night.
The 44th President of the United States was on-hand in a black leather jacket to cheer the… Warriors? Raptors? Well, just the game in general.
No. 44#WeTheNorth | @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/7p1TZKyob6— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 2, 2019
Former President Obama received an ovation, for which he reluctantly stood, as his face came on the big screen.
Standing ovation, chants of "MVP!"— Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) June 3, 2019
President Barack Obama is getting so much love. #NBAFinals #Warriors #Raptors pic.twitter.com/QKCb1zEuvu
He looks well-rested since leaving office.
Obama in the 6ix for Game 2— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2019
(via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/YMpiU7Pzg3