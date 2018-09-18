Betty White Thanks Hollywood For "Putting Up With Her" For All These Years

Fact: Everyone loves Betty White! The woman can do no wrong. She's funny, she's smart, and she's managed to stay relevant at 96-years-old. In fact, she's had the longest career in Hollywood, more than any other actor or actress in the business. She deserves all the awards.

While she didn't receive an honorary Emmy, she did make a special appearance at the Emmys last night. The academy recognized her amazing career. And of course, she gave the most adorable speech. While the crowd was giving her a round of applause, she stopped to say...

"No, I’m thanking you. It's incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you."

Video of Betty White Speaks at the 70th Emmy Awards (Highlight)

We don't think anyone "puts up" with Betty White. She's a Hollywood treasure.