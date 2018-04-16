Beyonce Changed Her Nail Polish In The Middle Of Her Coachella Performance

Bey is a queen and don't you forget it!

Besides reuniting with Destiny's Child at Coachella, Beyonce is making headlines after she magically changed her nail polish in the middle of the show! No joke, amid singing all her hits and several costume changes, Bey got her nails done! She went from a black manicure to a silvery white color.

Needless to say, but her fans lost it!

So am I the only one who noticed when @Beyonce went to change outfits she changed her damn nail polish? We don’t deserve her! @coachella #coachella #beychella pic.twitter.com/R27kQ5lIBs — Jerome Trammel (@MrJeromeTrammel) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé changing her nail polish during her Coachella set is the level of extra we all need to achieve. — Ryan Hennessy (@RyanHennessy__) April 15, 2018

BEYONCÉ EVEN MANAGED TO DO A NAIL CHANGE. SHE IS LITERALLY A GODDESS. #BEYCHELLA pic.twitter.com/MXROm7x0BL — Beyoncé News (@TheYonceNews) April 16, 2018

Ok, how did she do that??????