Bike Share Program Launches On UNT Campus

There are a hundred new bicycles on the UNT campus in Denton to help students get to class. The university launched a new partnership with VeoRide this week.

"Students will be able to download the app, create an account with their UNT identification and get their first 30 minutes free to take a bike and ride it across campus...to the downtown square or wherever they need to ride it," said Trista Moxley with UNT Transportation Services. Students who will also be able to receive a discounted rental rate from VeoBike as part of the arrangement with UNT.

The bikes will be deployed to ten locations around campus. "Students can leave them wherever they at night," Moxley said, "VeoRide will go around and pick them up and re-locate them to the appropriate places to be ready the next morning."

UNT had announced plans earlier this summer for a different bike-share company, California-based Spin, to provide bikes on campus. "As we were getting closer to that, we found out that Spin was moving toward electric scooters, so we agreed that we were going to split ways," Moxley said. "We're looking for something that is environmentally friendly."

VeoRide will deploy another 180 bikes on the UNT campus later this semester.