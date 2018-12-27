Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Her Mom Carrie Fisher, With A Song On The Second Anniversary Of Her Death

It’s been two years since we lost the great Carrie Fisher. Her daughter, actress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother with a song. She posted two videos on Instagram early Thursday morning.

In the caption, Lourd wrote how she and her mom used to listen to and sing the song “These Days” together.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the “right” thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.”

Check out the videos down below.

Last year Lourd paid tribute to her mom by visiting Norway to see the Northern Lights. She and her mom had always planned on going to see them together but never got the chance.

Via: USA Today