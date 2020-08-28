Hear the New Previously Unreleased Tears For Fears "Rhythm of Life"

We're not getting a new album from Tears for Fears but we're getting the next best thing, a five disc box set of their awesome album "Seeds of Love."

"Seeds of Love" took four years to make so you just know there are tracks that didn't make the cut. Well, now we can hear them all including this gem, "Rhythm of Life."

Also included in the box set are 22 previously unreleased tracks, four CDs and one Blu-ray. It is set to be released August 9th.