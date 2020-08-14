The Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Temporarily Replaced

There's already been a ton of drama with the new season of the Bachelorette and it hasn't even aired yet! Clare Crawley was replaced by Tayshia Adams and now it looks like Chris Harrison will be replaced temporarily by former bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

The news comes after Harrison dropped off his son at TCU to attend college. Once Harrison got back to California, he had to quarantine for fourteen days.

This will be the first time Chris Harrison has missed a hosting duty on the show since 2009.

The good news is we'll get to see how JoJo does hosting, Chris will be back soon and his son is now officially a horned frog!